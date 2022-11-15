PMK MLA walks out of Minister’s review meeting in Salem

November 15, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Salem

Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj conducted a zonal level review meeting with department officials from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Mettur PMK MLA S. Sathasivam walked out of the meeting, claiming that chair was not provided to him on the dais. He alleged that officials were creating bad name for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin though he was providing good governance. AIADMK MLAs were not taking part in the meetings. Only the PMK MLAs were doing so. But the officials were boycotting them, the MLA alleged.

Later, department officials and District Revenue Officer P. Menaha spoke with the MLA after which he participated in the meeting.

At the meeting, the Minister said the government was implementing various schemes for the welfare of Adi Dravidars and tribal people. The purpose of the review meetings was to ensure that these programmes reached them. The Department had schools in the State and efforts were being made to increase the number of students admitted to these schools. Similarly, steps were taken to improve the livelihood of Adi Dravidar and tribal people by uplifting them educationally and economically, she said.

Ms. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj asked the officials to help Adi Dravidar and tribal students get education loans. The Minister also distributed welfare assistance to 70 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹3.29 crore.

Chairman of TAHDCO U. Mathivanan, Additional Chief Secretary for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare T.S. Jawahar, TAHDCO Managing Director K.S. Kandhasamy, Salem District Collector S. Karmegam, and Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh participated in the meeting.