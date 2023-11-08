HamberMenu
PMK MLA stages protest, alleges irregularities at Uzhavar Sandhais in Salem

MLA R. Arul alleged that officials had obtained tomatoes from a single trader for a commission, instead of going to the farmers; he also claimed that farmers who spoke up, were being threatened

November 08, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Salem (West) MLA R. Arul staged a protest outside the Uzhavar Sandhai in Suramangalam in Salem, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Salem (West) MLA R. Arul staged a protest outside the Uzhavar Sandhai in Suramangalam in Salem, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Claiming that there were irregularities at all Uzhavar Sandhais (farmers’ markets) in Salem district, Salem (West) MLA R. Arul of the PMK, staged a protest outside the market in Suramangalam on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The MLA, along with a few farmers, staged a protest for two hours from 6 a.m. onwards and alleged that the prices of all vegetables at the sandhais were higher than the prevailing market price, affecting consumers. 

Mr. Arul also claimed that government officials, instead of procuring tomatoes from farmers, had purchased tomatoes from a single trader, after allegedly receiving commissions. He claimed that various irregularities were taking place at all the shandies in the district, also alleged that government officials targeted farmers when they raised questions about these irregularities. “The land of farmers, who question the officials, is inspected, and they are threatened,” he alleged.

Mr. Arul said he had taken up the issues with the district administration many times, demanding action against the officials. But he said, no action has been taken so far, and the issues continue to affect farmers and customers going to the markets.

