PMK MLA stages protest, alleges irregularities at Uzhavar Sandhais in Salem

November 08, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - SALEM

Claiming that there were irregularities at all Uzhavar Sandhais (farmers’ markets) in Salem district, Salem (West) MLA R. Arul of the PMK, staged a protest outside the market in Suramangalam on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The MLA, along with a few farmers, staged a protest for two hours from 6 a.m. onwards and alleged that the prices of all vegetables at the sandhais were higher than the prevailing market price, affecting consumers.

Mr. Arul also claimed that government officials, instead of procuring tomatoes from farmers, had purchased tomatoes from a single trader, after allegedly receiving commissions. He claimed that various irregularities were taking place at all the shandies in the district, also alleged that government officials targeted farmers when they raised questions about these irregularities. “The land of farmers, who question the officials, is inspected, and they are threatened,” he alleged.

Mr. Arul said he had taken up the issues with the district administration many times, demanding action against the officials. But he said, no action has been taken so far, and the issues continue to affect farmers and customers going to the markets.