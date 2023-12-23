PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss reiterates his demand for caste-based survey

December 23, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss reiterated his demand for caste-based survey in Tamil Nadu, as it was done in Bihar.

On the sidelines of a conference on caste-based survey, he told reporters that all like-minded parties and organisations must stand united to ensure social justice. In India, reservation was the norm in education and employment to achieve social justice. “The reservation now given is based on the survey taken in 1931, and a caste survey now is imperative to assess the status of each community,” he said.

To wake up the Tamil Nadu Government from slumber, he said that such conferences would be held all over the State. None of the 436 communities was opposing the survey, he said and reminded the Chief Minister that the survey was essential, when especially the 69 percent reservation case was pending with Supreme Court.

The DMK, which boasted of following in the footsteps of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and claiming that the State was the birthplace of social justice, should not be afraid of conducting a caste-based survey. Bihar conducted a caste-based census and the reservation has been enhanced from 60 to 75 percent. Bihar with a population of 13 crore has done the survey in 45-days, whereas Tamil Nadu with a population of 7.5 crore was hesitant, he charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a difference between census and survey, State is empowered to do a survey based on Indian Statistical Act 2008. The Chief Minister cannot say that the State has no powers,” he said. Failing to announce caste-based survey, DMK would be called as “Social Injustice Party”, he added.

On the Thoothukudi floods, he said that the damage was heavy and exhorted the Chief Minister to revisit Thoothukudi and stay there for a couple of days overseeing the relief work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.