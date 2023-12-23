GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss reiterates his demand for caste-based survey

December 23, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Anbumani Ramadoss

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: File photo

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss reiterated his demand for caste-based survey in Tamil Nadu, as it was done in Bihar.

On the sidelines of a conference on caste-based survey, he told reporters that all like-minded parties and organisations must stand united to ensure social justice. In India, reservation was the norm in education and employment to achieve social justice. “The reservation now given is based on the survey taken in 1931, and a caste survey now is imperative to assess the status of each community,” he said.

To wake up the Tamil Nadu Government from slumber, he said that such conferences would be held all over the State. None of the 436 communities was opposing the survey, he said and reminded the Chief Minister that the survey was essential, when especially the 69 percent reservation case was pending with Supreme Court.

The DMK, which boasted of following in the footsteps of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and claiming that the State was the birthplace of social justice, should not be afraid of conducting a caste-based survey. Bihar conducted a caste-based census and the reservation has been enhanced from 60 to 75 percent. Bihar with a population of 13 crore has done the survey in 45-days, whereas Tamil Nadu with a population of 7.5 crore was hesitant, he charged.

“There is a difference between census and survey, State is empowered to do a survey based on Indian Statistical Act 2008. The Chief Minister cannot say that the State has no powers,” he said. Failing to announce caste-based survey, DMK would be called as “Social Injustice Party”, he added.

On the Thoothukudi floods, he said that the damage was heavy and exhorted the Chief Minister to revisit Thoothukudi and stay there for a couple of days overseeing the relief work.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.