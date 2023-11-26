PMK leader Anbumani announces protest for Cauvery surplus water scheme

November 26, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will stage a protest here next month demanding Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme for Dharmapuri district, said the party president Anbumani Ramadoss in Dharmapuri on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss told reporters that the PMK was protesting for the scheme for Dharmapuri district and also explained about it to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. But, there was no positive action from the government.

The Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital should be upgraded with new departments. Accident cases, especially head injury cases, were being referred to Salem or Bengaluru now, he charged. Around 70% of industries functioned within 70-km radius of Chennai. The PMK would never accept acquiring farmlands for industries. These industries should be opened in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Ariyalur, and the southern districts. “The government is trying to acquire 1,700 acres of farmlands for a knowledge park near Chennai. Why is it not opened in Dharmapuri or Coimbatore,” he asked.

Criticising a proposal for introduction of liquor in tetra packs, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss said it would increase liquor consumption among school and college students and asked whether this was Dravidian model. The government should announce when it would close the Tasmac outlets. DMK leader Stalin gave an assurance seven years ago to close Tasmac outlets immediately after DMK coming to power. “What made them change their mind in seven years?,” he questioned.

“While the DMK, which speaks about social justice, refuses to conduct caste survey, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is implementing social justice. Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured conducting a caste survey in his recent election campaign. There is a difference between a census and a survey. The State government has the power to conduct a caste survey. If former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was alive, the government would have ordered a caste survey. The Supreme Court also questioned the details of the BC, MBC, SC, and ST populations in the 69% reservation case. So a caste survey should be conducted immediately,” he further said.

Alleging that ganja was a reason for the increase in crime incidents in Tamil Nadu, he said that ganja sales would not be possible without the knowledge of the police. So, the erring police officers should be suspended in every district.

Responding to a question on corruption charges against Aavin by BJP state president K. Annamalai, he said if there was corruption in Aavin, Mr. Annamalai should give evidence for the charges.

