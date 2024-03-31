ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | PMK is the only party that speaks for Dharmapuri, says Sowmiya Anbumani

March 31, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Salem

Ms. Sowmiya highlights the party’s focus on Dharmapuri district’s issues, including Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Sowmiya Anbumani, PMK candidate for Dharmapuri Parliamentary Constituency, opening the party’s election office in Dharmapuri along with her granddaughter and grandson on March 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: Bashkaran N

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate for Dharmapuri Parliamentary Constituency Sowmiya Anbumani, said on Sunday that PMK was the only party that speaks for Dharmapuri district.

Inaugurating the PMK election office, she told reporters that the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the PMK election manifesto had reached the people. The public were expecting Mr. Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third term. The main expectation of Dharmapuri people was measures to address the drinking water issue and the people knew that the PMK had good proposals to resolve the issue. They were also aware of the measures taken by the PMK to address various issues in Dharmapuri, when Mr. Anbumani Ramadoss was the Dharmapuri MP, Ms. Sowmiya added.

In Tamil Nadu, PMK announces alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha elections

The main scheme for Dharmapuri was the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme. Through this scheme, three TMC of surplus water would be pumped to ponds and lakes in the district, which would increase groundwater level and address drinking water problem. This could be implemented with funds from the Central and State governments. It was the PMK that brought the Dharmapuri-Morappur railway line project, a long-pending demand of the people, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US