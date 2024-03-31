Lok Sabha polls | PMK is the only party that speaks for Dharmapuri, says Sowmiya Anbumani

March 31, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Salem

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate for Dharmapuri Parliamentary Constituency Sowmiya Anbumani, said on Sunday that PMK was the only party that speaks for Dharmapuri district.

Inaugurating the PMK election office, she told reporters that the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the PMK election manifesto had reached the people. The public were expecting Mr. Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third term. The main expectation of Dharmapuri people was measures to address the drinking water issue and the people knew that the PMK had good proposals to resolve the issue. They were also aware of the measures taken by the PMK to address various issues in Dharmapuri, when Mr. Anbumani Ramadoss was the Dharmapuri MP, Ms. Sowmiya added.

The main scheme for Dharmapuri was the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme. Through this scheme, three TMC of surplus water would be pumped to ponds and lakes in the district, which would increase groundwater level and address drinking water problem. This could be implemented with funds from the Central and State governments. It was the PMK that brought the Dharmapuri-Morappur railway line project, a long-pending demand of the people, she added.

