PMK functionaries remanded

File photo: PMK's State Youth Wing Deputy Secretary Ashok Srinithi (second left) and party members.   | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Police said that the action was taken based on a complaint from Deputy Tahsildar from the Coimbatore North Sub-Collector office

A total of 10 PMK functionaries including Ashok Srinithi (30), State Deputy Secretary, PMK Youth Wing, were arrested in Thudiyalur on Thursday.

Police said that the action was taken based on a complaint from Deputy Tahsildar from the Coimbatore North Sub-Collector office.

The PMK functionaries and the Deputy Tahsildar were having an argument regarding illegal red earth mining at Thadagam, police said.

Thudiyalur police booked them under sections 294 (b) (uttering obscenities), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506 (i) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and of the Indian Penal Code and remanded them in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.

₹ 2 lakh stolen

A sum of ₹ 2 lakh was stolen from a woman at Annur Bus Stand on Friday.

Police said that Prabha (32) was carrying ₹ 2 lakh in a handbag, which went missing as she boarded a bus. Annur police registered a case.

Man found dead in Tiruppur

A man was found dead after having a quarrel with his mother in Tiruppur on Thursday.

Police said that K. Pandiyan (45) was having an argument with his mother in the afternoon and was found dead with multiple injuries by night in his house. Tiruppur Central police registered a case.

