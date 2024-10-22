PMK demands retrieval of pedestrian walkways by Krishnagiri municipality

PMK cadre staged a protest on Tuesday demanding the retrieval of pedestrian pathways that have been encroached upon by shops, both large and small, on the main roads within the Krishnagiri municipal jurisdiction.

The protesters gathered near the new bus stand, raising slogans against the municipal administration and urging immediate action. The party called for the restoration of pedestrian walkways that have been taken over by big jewellery stores, textile outlets, and smaller shops on Krishnagiri’s main streets, including Bangalore Road, Chennai Road, and K Theatre Road.

According to the protesters, these streets once had platforms where pedestrians could walk safely. However, major outlets, including jewellers, textiles, and smaller retailers, have extended their premises well into the walkways. In some cases, they have even barricaded the pathways.

The protestors criticised the Krishnagiri municipality for ignoring this growing encroachment and demanded that the civic body act to reclaim the walkways for pedestrians. They also pointed out that with two-wheeler parking spaces barricaded by shops, vehicles are now parked on the roads, further restricting pedestrian access. Additionally, the party highlighted the need for public toilets for commuters, accusing the municipality of failing to uphold its responsibilities.