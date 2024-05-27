ADVERTISEMENT

PMK demands removal of brick kilns around elephant corridors in Coimbatore

Updated - May 27, 2024 06:21 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 05:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

PMK members protesting outside the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday, demanding the removal of brick kilns functioning illegally near elephant corridors. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The PMK filed a petition with the Coimbatore District Collector on Monday demanding the immediate removal of illegal brick kilns operating in several areas including Tadagam, Kanuvai, Somayampalayam, and Mettupalayam.

The petition was submitted by PMK’s District Secretary Raj, who led a protest wherein party members knelt on one leg as they presented their petition, underscoring “the urgency and seriousness of their demand”. They carried photographs showing the environmental damage caused by the brick kilns, which included images of elephants.

In the petition, the members stated that there was a direct relation between the establishment of brick kilns and the rise in human-animal conflict in the district in the last decade, as reported by The Hindu earlier.

In a statement to the press, Mr. Raj said, “The unchecked proliferation of illegal brick kilns is causing significant harm to our local environment and wildlife. The photographs we presented today clearly show the extent of the damage, with our precious elephant population being directly affected,” Raj stated. He added, “We urge the authorities to take immediate action to dismantle these illegal kilns and restore the natural habitat.”

