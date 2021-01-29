PMK demands internal reservation for Vanniyars

In one voice: PMK workers staging a protest in front of the Coimbatore Colletorate on Friday.

Coimbatore/ Tiruppur

29 January 2021 23:57 IST

Party workers stage protests in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) workers staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore and Tiruppur Collectorates on Friday demanding 20% reservation for Vanniyars in government jobs and education institutions.

In Coimbatore, the protest was led by the party’s youth wing deputy secretary Ashok Srinithi. Around 100 cadre marched from the Thandu Mariamman temple on Avinashi Road to the Collectorate.

As the Coimbatore City Police stopped them in front of the Collectorate, the cadre raised slogans demanding 20% reservation within the MBC quota for Vanniyars. The protest was in response to a call given by the PMK leadership for a State-wide protest to highlight the demand.

Mr. Srinithi told the journalists at the protest site that the reservation that Vanniyars had obtained a few decades ago after losing 21 lives had not benefited the community members. Therefore, the PMK had once again raised the issue demanding internal reservation for Vanniyars.

The State Government should accede to the party’s demand, he said and added that the PMK was submitting a petition to the district administration to be forwarded to the State Government.

In Tiruppur, nearly 400 workers participated in a rally led by the party’s State deputy general secretary Ramesh on Palladam Road. Following this, they staged a demonstration outside the Collectorate.

A section of the PMK workers then met the District Revenue Officer G. Saravanamurthy and submitted a petition, the police sources said.