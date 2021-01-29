PMK demands internal reservation for Vanniyars

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) workers staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore and Tiruppur Collectorates on Friday demanding 20% reservation for Vanniyars in government jobs and education institutions.
In Coimbatore, the protest was led by the party’s youth wing deputy secretary Ashok Srinithi. Around 100 cadre marched from the Thandu Mariamman temple on Avinashi Road to the Collectorate.
As the Coimbatore City Police stopped them in front of the Collectorate, the cadre raised slogans demanding 20% reservation within the MBC quota for Vanniyars. The protest was in response to a call given by the PMK leadership for a State-wide protest to highlight the demand.
Mr. Srinithi told the journalists at the protest site that the reservation that Vanniyars had obtained a few decades ago after losing 21 lives had not benefited the community members. Therefore, the PMK had once again raised the issue demanding internal reservation for Vanniyars.
The State Government should accede to the party’s demand, he said and added that the PMK was submitting a petition to the district administration to be forwarded to the State Government.
In Tiruppur, nearly 400 workers participated in a rally led by the party’s State deputy general secretary Ramesh on Palladam Road. Following this, they staged a demonstration outside the Collectorate.
A section of the PMK workers then met the District Revenue Officer G. Saravanamurthy and submitted a petition, the police sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath