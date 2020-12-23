PMK cadre try to attack Maran, enter into scuffle with DMK members

A scuffle broke out between the cadre of the DMK and PMK near Omalur in Salem on Tuesday following an attempt by the latter to show black flags and attack DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran. A few vehicles that were part of the DMK convoy reportedly got damaged.
The attempted attack came a day after Mr. Maran alleged that PMK founder S. Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss were known for joining alliances for extraneous reasons. He also accused them of raking up the demand for 20% reservation for Vanniyar community with an eye on the Assembly polls.
Mr. Maran was in Salem for a two-day campaign programme ‘Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’. After campaigning at Poosaripatti, Mr. Maran and the DMK leaders were moving towards Kannampadi Malai here. The PMK cadre were staging protests with black flags condemning Mr. Maran’s remarks.
According to sources, Mr. Maran’s vehicle moved away while PMK cadre tried to stop it. Following this, a scuffle occurred between the cadre of the two parties.
The cadre hurled stones and reportedly, mirrors of passing vehicles got damaged.
DMK cadre gathered in large numbers at the private hotel where Mr. Maran is staying.
The police, led by Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) M. Chandrashekaran, were involved in bandobust at the hotel.
PMK's deputy joint secretary Arul on Tuesday said the party would conduct black flag protests at all places Mr. Maran would visit and demand his apology for “belittling” its leaders and the protests for reservation.
