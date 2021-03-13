PMK cadre stage protest in Paapireddypatti

Cadre of the Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Friday staged a demonstration in Paapireddypatti here over the allotment of the constituency to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the AIADMK retained Paapireddypatti, which it won during the 2019 Assembly bypolls. Govindasamy, the AIADMK’s outgoing Paapireddipatty MLA, was given the ticket. However, the PMK cadre staged protest blockade here over the ceding of the seat to the AIADMK. One of the party men made a foiled bid to self-immolate.
On the other hand, the AIAMDK cadre in Pennagaram staged counter-protest blockade over the allocation of the constituency to the PMK.
PMK leader G.K. Mani is set to contest from Penangaram, also a Vanniyar stronghold.
PMK’s support was instrumental in the wresting of the Paapireddipatty constituency for the AIADMK during the by-elections held over the vacation of the seats after the disqualification of rebel MLAs.
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s P. Palaniappan is set to contest from the seat again this election.
The PMK has been given two seats in Dharmapuri district - Dharmapuri Assembly constituency and Pennagaram Assembly constituency.
