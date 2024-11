PMK cadre in Krishnagiri courted arrests on Tuesday while protesting in condemnation of the comments by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin against the party leader.

The cadre gathered outside the taluk police station here and raised slogans against the government and the Chief Minister. The protesters were arrested.

