PMK announces half-a-day shutdown of shops in Dharmapuri on October 4 demanding implementation of Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has called for closure of shops in Dharmapuri for half a day on October 4 demanding implementation of the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss told reporters in Dharmapuri on Sunday that one of the main issues in the district was inadequate water availability. The public were demanding that two tmc of surplus water from the Cauvery should be diverted through lift irrigation to benefit three lakh people.

“Many times, we met the Chief Minister and ministers in this regard, but they were not giving importance to this project,” Mr. Anbumani alleged.

On October 4, demonstrations were also planned. The Chief Minister and the State government should understand people’s demand. During the recent flood in the Cauvery, 17 tmc of water drained into the sea every day. Only two tmc of water was needed for this project annually and it would redress 50% of the issues in the district, he said.

Later, Mr. Anbumani Ramadoss, after handing over a house to the kin of the deceased in Salem district who died during a reservation protest, told reporters the State government should conduct a caste census immediately to save the 69% reservation.