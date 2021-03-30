PMK, AIADMK made laughing stock of reservation: D. Raja

CPI general secretary D. Raja on Tuesday charged that the PMK and AIADMK have pushed reservation to a corner solely for political opportunism.

Responding to Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s interview with The Hindu, in which he said the 10.5 % reservation for Vanniyars was only provisional, the CPI leader said the AIADMK and the PMK have rendered reservation a ‘laughing stock’.

“The PMK asked for one thing, the AIADMK-led State government announced something else, and has now backtracked saying it is only provisional. How can a policy be provisional? Then what was the need to announce that,” he asked.

What was the ideology of this AIADMK government, and the rationale behind the PMK joining this alliance, he asked.

The issue had brought to fore the fundamental dissonance between the two allies, Mr. Raja said.

According to Mr. Raja, the PMK has been reduced to a party of “ideological conflict” by its association with the BJP. “It calls itself a party for social justice and aligns with the BJP. Its ideological position will be put to further test post elections,” Mr. Raja said.