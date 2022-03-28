PM-WANI to allow local shops to become Wi-Fi providers in Coimbatore

In an effort to encourage local shops and small establishments to become Wi-Fi providers under the Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme, the Department of Telecommunications will not ask for fees from these small establishments in remote areas.

A release from the Press Information Bureau, Chennai, said the local shops and small establishments would not require any licence or registration from the Department of Telecommunications to become Wi-Fi providers. The Central government had set a target of setting up of 10 million Wi-Fi hotspots across India by 2022 as part of its National Digital Communication Plan, the release said.

The PM-WANI scheme would comprise public data offices (PDO) that would establish, maintain and operate access points and deliver broadband services to customers, public data office aggregators (PDOA), that would aggregate the PDOs and perform the functions of accounting and authorisation and 'App Providers' for registering users and discover the access points. The PDOAs would also not require any licence and shall register free of cost.

Commercial establishments in Coimbatore district that are interested to be a part of PM-WANI scheme shall contact 0422-2451144 or send their queries via e-mail to adg.tn-dgt-dot@gov.in and dirrcbt.tn-dgt-dot@gov.in, according to the release.