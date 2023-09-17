PM Vishwakarma Scheme launched in Coimbatore

September 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme launched on Sunday will revive the traditional crafts and trades and is part of Prime Minister’s vision of development for all, said Pankaj Choundhary, Minister of State for Finance.

At the launch of the scheme in Coimbatore, he said people practising 18 different trades would be supported with training programmes, implements, marketing, and branding their products. When the British ruled the country, they destroyed the traditional skills of people and even after independence, these trades were not revived. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reviving the traditional trades through the scheme, he said.

According to Vanathi Srinivasan, Coimbatore south MLA, those practising the 18 trades would now get an identity. When they registered for it, they would get an identity card and several other benefits. Even those who wanted to learn these trades could benefit from the scheme, she said.

Awareness pamphlets were distributed to the participants.

The Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association said in a press release that there were 45,000 goldsmiths in Coimbatore. Any qualified goldsmith, irrespective of caste or religion, should be recognised as a Vishwakarma. A separate ministry should be formed to uplift the Vishwakarmas, it said.

