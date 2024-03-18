PM to address public meeting in Salem today

March 18, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Salem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the public meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at Gajjalnaickenpatti in Salem on Tuesday.

Work is going on in full swing on over 44 acres of land at Gajjalnaickenpatti for the meeting. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the Salem district police banned the flying of drones for two days on Monday and Tuesday in the district.

The Prime Minister will reach the meeting venue by a helicopter around 1 p.m. After his speech, the Prime Minister will leave for Salem Airport by helicopter and from Salem Airport, he will leave for Delhi.

Considering the Prime Minister’s visit, security has been tightened in Salem district, and over 2,700 police personnel were deployed, including four Deputy Inspector General of Police, 12 Superintendent of Police, 18 additional SPs, 32 Deputy Superintendent of Police, 60 inspectors, and 208 sub-inspectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions were also announced at important junctions heading to the public meeting spot. BJP functionaries said National Democratic Alliance leaders, including former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan will participate.

Over one lakh BJP and alliance party cadres are expected to attend the meeting, BJP functionaries added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT