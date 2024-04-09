ADVERTISEMENT

PM should speak about electoral bonds in Coimbatore, says TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai

April 09, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot remain silent on the electoral bonds issue and he should speak about it in Coimbatore on Wednesday, said K. Selvaperunthagai, president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, here.

He was in city to inspect the arrangements for the public meeting to be addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Chettipalayam. He said that over one lakh people could be accommodated in the pandal.

On the Cauvery water row, he asked what the AIADMK had done when it was in alliance with the ruling BJP at the Centre. He added that the AIADMK stood by the BJP to pass the CAA bill, NRC and Agri bills in Parliament.

On the Mekedatu issue, he said the Karnataka government would not be able to do anything without the consent of the Supreme Court.

