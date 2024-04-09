GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM should speak about electoral bonds in Coimbatore, says TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai

April 09, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot remain silent on the electoral bonds issue and he should speak about it in Coimbatore on Wednesday, said K. Selvaperunthagai, president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, here.

He was in city to inspect the arrangements for the public meeting to be addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Chettipalayam. He said that over one lakh people could be accommodated in the pandal.

On the Cauvery water row, he asked what the AIADMK had done when it was in alliance with the ruling BJP at the Centre. He added that the AIADMK stood by the BJP to pass the CAA bill, NRC and Agri bills in Parliament.

On the Mekedatu issue, he said the Karnataka government would not be able to do anything without the consent of the Supreme Court.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.