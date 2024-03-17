GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Narendra Modi to take part in roadshow in Coimbatore

March 17, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a roadshow in Coimbatore city on Monday, March 17, evening.

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan told reporters here on Sunday that the three-km roadshow will start near Ganga Hospital on Mettupalayam road and conclude near the Head Post Office in R.S. Puram. BJP cadre and the public will line up on either side of the road to meet Mr. Modi. Stages will be laid across the stretch for beneficiaries of various schemes and Mr. Modi will meet them.

There will be a display of locally-made products and artists will perform traditional arts. BJP cadre from neighbouring Parliamentary constituencies will also take part in the road show. This is an event organised by the party and will abide by the model code of conduct norms, she said.

