PM Modi trying to grab States’ rights: CM Stalin

April 01, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Chennai

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to “grab State’s rights” as he wished to have a full authority over the country.

He was campaigning at Chinniyampalayam in Erode district for K.E. Prakash, of the DMK; S. Matheswaran of the KMDK (who is contesting on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol); and S. Jothimani of the Congress – who are contesting in Erode, Namakkal and Karur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

According to him, when Mr. Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 12 years, he spoke about State’s rights. “But, after becoming the Prime Minister, he wants the rights of all States to be curtailed,” he added.

He further said that prices of LPG cylinders and fuel were increased by the Union government. “But, by reducing the price of domestic cylinder now by ₹100, Mr. Modi’s fears have become evident,” he said, and accused the BJP of enacting a drama.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister over electoral bonds, Mr. Stalin said that the “massive corruption” (in electoral bonds) had induced fear in the Prime Minister, which led to the arrest of two Chief Ministers (of Delhi and Jharkhand). “Former Minister V. Senthilbalaji was lodged in prison for many months and denied bail. Oppression will never win,” Mr. Stalin said, adding that after the INDIA bloc comes to power in June, the details of funds received under PM CARES would be released.

Policies of the BJP government had affected the industries, particularly the MSMEs, and they would face closure if the party is voted to power again, Mr. Stalin contended.

EPS flayed

Taking a dig at AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Stalin said, “He [Mr. Palaniswami] cannot, or he will not, criticise the BJP, as they will expose the AIADMK’s corruption...”

He said that the AIADMK had announced the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme hastily. “After the DMK came to power, Minister S. Muthusamy spoke to farmers and the required land was acquired and pipelines were laid,” he said, adding that a trial run had been completed and once the surplus water was available in the Bhavani, the scheme would be commissioned.

Mr. Stalin said that the 13th Century irrigation structure, Kalingarayan Canal, faced pollution threat from textile units. The DMK government had, in 1996, concrete-lined the left bank of the canal at a cost of ₹100 crore and relocated the polluting industries to SIPCOT in Perundurai. But, water was not reaching the tail-end farmers at the 200th km at Mangalpatti, and farmers have been protesting for years.

He further said that the AIADMK government had in 2020 announced modernisation of the canal at ₹719 crore, and this was strongly opposed by farmers as it would stop seepage. “After the DMK came to power in 2021, talks were held with farmers and the old sluices and structures in the canal are being renovated,” he said.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, leaders of alliance parties and other functionaries were present.