PM Modi to launch Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on June 6, event to be webcast in 75 cities

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is inaugurating the iconic week under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav “on June 6 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi at 10.30 AM. This event will be telecasted across 75 major cities of India.

The event will be webcasted at ICAI Bhawan, Thudialur, 44/45 Mettuppalayam Road, Opposite to Union Bank of India - Thudialur. During this programme, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs will be showcasing various governance reforms fructified under both the ministries encompassing evolution of financial sector and economic development of the country.

The Prime Minister will also be inaugurating the digital exhibition outlining the stellar work of the Ministry of Finance over the years and launch special edition of 5 coins in various denominations with the AKAM ( Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) logo embossed on them.

The Prime Minister will also launch Jan-Samarth portal - a single unified National Portal which will provide ease and convenience to all beneficiaries of credit linked Government schemes. Through this portal, the beneficiaries can now log on and review all criteria for eligibility and apply online. Financial inclusion is emphasized during the event as it is indeed the flow of money on the basis of which the people prosper. As people prosper, the nation/motherland is happy. All the efforts of the Hon’ble Prime Minister have been in the direction of rapid and wholesome progress of the nation. Under this theme, a short film namely, Money Flows, Nation Grows will be shown.