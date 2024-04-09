PM Modi is common enemy of DMK and AIADMK: KMDK general secretary

April 09, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Salem

KMDK general secretary E.R. Eswaran claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a common enemy of the DMK and AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters in Namakkal, Mr. Eswaran said that both the DMK and AIADMK have played a crucial role in promoting social justice in Tamil Nadu. “Now both parties perceive the Prime Minister as a common enemy. So cadres are very clear about defeating the BJP in the elections. Considering the welfare of Tamil Nadu, the public should vote for the Rising Sun symbol. It is likely that the AIADMK will collaborate with the BJP after the elections. Even AIADMK members are willing to vote for DMK in the upcoming elections, as they are dissatisfied with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s decisions,” he added.

Mr. Easwaran also accused Mr. Palaniswami of tacitly supporting the BJP. “Mr. Palaniswami has made no effort to remove the BJP from power at the centre, which is why he is struggling in the campaign. In contrast, the CPI (M) and Congress are contesting separately in order to prevent the BJP from gaining second place in Kerala. Similarly, the BJP has been unable to secure a win in West Bengal. The Congress manifesto prioritizes women, social justice, and social welfare,” he said, and expressed hope that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in the elections, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will determine who the next Prime Minister will be.

A BJP victory in Coimbatore is doubtful, said Mr. Easwaran, and Mr. Annamalai, aware of this fact, is engaging in conflicts with journalists. The party’s misguided policies is what caused the textile industry to suffer setbacks, leading to the party’s decreasing vote bank.