PM-Kisan scam: ₹1.43 cr. recovered from 3,667 accounts in Krishnagiri

The investigation into the PM-Kisan scheme scam continued as authorities recovered ₹1,43,67,000 from 3,667 accounts here.
The administration said, a total of 8,408 ineligible accounts were found to have been opened to avail the income support under the scheme meant for farmers. The accounts of non-farmers were credited with cash in instalments.
The investigation was still under way. There were remaining 4,741 ineligible accounts that have come to the notice of the authorities. Joint efforts by the departments of revenue, horticulture, and agriculture were under way to recover the remaining funds that were credited to those accounts.
Similarly, a complaint has also been lodged with the CB-CID police investigating the inter-district scam, against computer centres, their owners and other people, who had aided and abetted in scamming the government by creating ineligible accounts to siphon off the funds that were meant for the farmers here in Krishnagiri. Up to September 15, 2020, funds were recovered in full from 3,667 ineligible accounts.
The scheme had run into troubled waters after it had come to fore that thousands of ineligible accounts were created by hacking into the password of an agriculture department official and the same was used to siphon off government funds that was meant as income support for farmers to be deposited in three equal instalments annually.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath