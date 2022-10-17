PM Kisan Samridhi Kendras launched at two places in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
October 17, 2022 17:30 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendra (PMKSK) at two places in the district as part of the nationwide event.

In the Coimbatore district, PMKSK was inaugurated at Sakthi Fertilisers Corporation at Kavundampalayam and Global Agro Chemicals in Pollachi.

M. Shaffe Ahamed, Joint Director (in-charge) Agriculture Department, said these kendras would facilitate the testing of soil, seeds, and fertilizers with the help of government testing centres. Along with the sale of fertilizers these kendras would also create awareness about various schemes available for farmers thus making it a one-stop shop.

M. Tamil Selvi Deputy Director of Agriculture, D. Punitha, Joint Director, other officials from Agriculture department, and farmers from the nearby villages participated in the launch.

