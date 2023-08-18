ADVERTISEMENT

PM Kisan credit card camps to be held in Krishnagiri

August 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Special camps to create awareness on PM Kisan credit card is scheduled to be held in all the panchayats of the district here on August 22.

The scheme envisions collateral free loan of up to ₹1.60 lakh as crop loan, livestock rearing, and aquaculture.  Farmers can produce copies of land documents, Aadhaar card, Pan card, bank passbook, and two passport size photographs to the bank and collect the card. The application for the card can also be downloaded from the portal and submitted to the bank.

According to the administration, the camps will be held in all the panchayats from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Further details may be ascertained from the block agriculture/ horticulture officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US