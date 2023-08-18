HamberMenu
PM Kisan credit card camps to be held in Krishnagiri

August 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Special camps to create awareness on PM Kisan credit card is scheduled to be held in all the panchayats of the district here on August 22.

The scheme envisions collateral free loan of up to ₹1.60 lakh as crop loan, livestock rearing, and aquaculture.  Farmers can produce copies of land documents, Aadhaar card, Pan card, bank passbook, and two passport size photographs to the bank and collect the card. The application for the card can also be downloaded from the portal and submitted to the bank.

According to the administration, the camps will be held in all the panchayats from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Further details may be ascertained from the block agriculture/ horticulture officers.

