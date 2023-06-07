PM-Kisan beneficiaries in Erode asked to complete eKYC procedure to receive next instalment

June 07, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in the district have been asked to complete eKYC procedure to receive the next instalment.

A release said that the Central government has been giving an assistance of ₹6,000 in three instalments a year to the farmers to enable them purchase necessary equipment for farming activities. It is mandatory to link their Aadhaar number with their savings bank account. In the district, 10,300 farmers are yet to complete the eKYC procedure, while about 8,000 farmers are yet to link their Aadhaar number with their savings bank account.

The release said that such beneficiaries had to link their Aadhaar number with their bank account and also confirm it in the website www.pmkisan.gov.in. Also, farmers, who were yet to link their Aadhaar number with bank accounts, were asked to complete the process at the earliest by visiting the respective bank branches. They could also visit the nearest e-sevai centre and complete the process, the release added. “Only if the eKYC is completed, beneficiaries will receive the next instalment”, the release said.