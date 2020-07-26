PM interacts with Namakkal student

NAMAKKAL

26 July 2020 23:40 IST

A beeline of visitors congratulated N.N. Kaniga on Sunday afternoon after her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mann Ki Baat was aired on All India Radio.

Ms. Kaniga, who scored 490 out of 500 marks in the recently held Plus-Two CBSE examinations said, “It was completely out of blue. I received a call on Friday and an official said that the Prime Minister would interact with me and offer congratulations. I could not believe it at the moment.”

The interaction was very friendly and motivational. “I was quite nervous initially but the Prime Minister spoke in a very friendly manner. I felt motivated at the end of the call,” she said adding she found him to be someone who cared for every citizen.

Ms. Kaniga aims to become a doctor and is busy preparing for the entrance examinations. She wishes to join Armed Forces Medical College and serve the Armed Forces.

Her father S.K. Natarajan, is a LPG truck driver here and he said that it was indeed a proud moment for his family. “We never expected this and it is something beyond our imagination,” he said.