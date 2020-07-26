PM interacts with Namakkal student

A beeline of visitors congratulated N.N. Kaniga on Sunday afternoon after her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mann Ki Baat was aired on All India Radio.
Ms. Kaniga, who scored 490 out of 500 marks in the recently held Plus-Two CBSE examinations said, “It was completely out of blue. I received a call on Friday and an official said that the Prime Minister would interact with me and offer congratulations. I could not believe it at the moment.”
The interaction was very friendly and motivational. “I was quite nervous initially but the Prime Minister spoke in a very friendly manner. I felt motivated at the end of the call,” she said adding she found him to be someone who cared for every citizen.
Ms. Kaniga aims to become a doctor and is busy preparing for the entrance examinations. She wishes to join Armed Forces Medical College and serve the Armed Forces.
Her father S.K. Natarajan, is a LPG truck driver here and he said that it was indeed a proud moment for his family. “We never expected this and it is something beyond our imagination,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath