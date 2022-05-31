PM interacts virtually with beneficiaries of govt. schemes live streamed in Krishnagiri

Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Yojana’s welfare disbursements held virtually under the aegis of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was live streamed here at the Collectorate. The event that was live streamed from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, witnessed an audience of representatives of village panchayats here.

According to the administration, the event saw interaction between the beneficiaries of various schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana, Swacch Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gharib Kalyan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat among other schemes with the Prime Minister. In this, the district administration had invited select farmers and local body representatives.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy presided over the event at the Collectorate.