PM inaugurates upgradation of Hosur and Dharmapuri stations

February 26, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HOSUR/DHARMAPURI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone through video conference for the upgradation of Hosur and Dharmapuri railways stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme envisions the preparation of Master Plans of railway stations and their implementation in phases to enhance facilities as a long-term vision, according to the Southern Railways. Under this, Hosur station will be upgraded at a cost of ₹22.35 crore, and Dharmapuri station at a cost of ₹21.34 crore.

The scheme envisions parking space that can accommodate over 400 two-wheelers and 50 four-wheelers, and three waiting halls, one each for first class passengers, common passengers, and women.

The railway stations of Hosur and Dharmapuri will get digital information boards.

Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar and Krishnagiri MP A. Chellakumar were present at the respective stations on the occasion.

