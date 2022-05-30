PM Cares fund handed over to 13 boys and girls in Erode

Under the PM CARES for Children Scheme, 13 boys and girls who have lost their parents or legal guardian to COVID-19 were given a total financial support of ₹1.95 crore here on Monday.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, 2021, to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or lone surviving parent during the period from March 11, 2020 to February 28, 2022. The child should not have completed 18 years of age on the date of death of parents. On attaining 23 years of age, they will be given ₹10 lakh for self-sufficient existence and health card under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

At the Collectorate, Collector H. Krishnanunni handed over the kit containing the money, post office bank pass book, medical insurance identity card, PM Care certificate and a letter from the Prime Minister. A sum of ₹1,05,38,790 were provided to 13 boys and girls who had turned 23 years of age.