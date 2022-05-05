Plus Two exam begins at 107 centres in Erode district

Plus Two students offering prayers before the start of board examination in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Over 24,000 students appeared for the Plus Two exams at 107 centres across Erode district on Thursday.

Board exams for Classes X, XI and XII are scheduled to be held from May 5 to May 31 in the district. A total of 24,909 Plus Two students, 27,656 Plus One students and 28,365 Class X students are expected to take up their examinations at respective centres. While Plus One and Plus Two exams are scheduled to be held at 104 centres, Class X exams were scheduled at 113 centres.

Also, 352 private candidates are to take up Plus Two exams while 321 Plus One and five Class X students are expected to take their exams at three centres in the district.

Collector S. Karmegham (right) inspecting an examination centre in Salem on Thursday.

Students took up Language paper on the first day of exam in which a total of 107 chief superintendents, 107 department officers and 220 flying squads were posted for duty for the smooth conduct of examination.

School Education Department officials said that drinking water, toilet facilities, and generators were made available at all the centres and steps were taken to provide uninterrupted power supply during the examination hours. All the answer sheets would be transported in vehicles and kept at custodian points in the district, they added.

As many as 35,799 attended Plus Two exams in Salem. Arrangements were made for 37,750 students to attend the examinations.

According to officials from the Education Department, 154 centres were arranged for the examination, 149 centres were arranged for school students and five centres have been arranged for candidates attending the exam privately. Arrangements were made for as many as 18,394 boys, 20,861 girls and 231 differently-abled students for attending the examinations.

A total of 401 teachers have been appointed in flying squads to prevent malpractices. 1,951 students were absent for the examinations on the first day.

District Collector S. Karmegham inspected the examination centre at Udayapatti Government Higher Secondary School and reviewed arrangements.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh conducted inspection at Namakkal South Government Boys Higher Secondary School and reviewed arrangements.

As many as 19,867 students, including 9,729 boys, 10,138 girls, attended the examinations here. 82 centres have been arranged for conducting examinations. Ten question paper strong rooms have been set up in the district. According to officials, 1,200 examination hall invigilators, 100 flying squad, 82 department officials, and 14 additional officials have been deployedl.