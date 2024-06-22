GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plus Two student of Isha Home School in Coimbatore electrocuted

Published - June 22, 2024 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 12th standard student of Isha Home School was electrocuted due to passage of current through a water pipeline in Coimbatore, on Saturday.

Mokshakna hailing from Andhra Pradesh, had, after taking part in the International Yoga Day event at a private school in Peelamedu, gone to the Isha Yoga Centre’s city office at Sowripalayam for a break when he died of electrocution caused by passage of current through a drinking water pipeline.

The body of the student was shifted to the ESI Hospital for postmortem by the Peelamedu police. Meanwhile, school Principal Prakash said the parents have been informed about the death of their child. The student was electrocuted in unexpected circumstances.

The student was declared brought dead when he was taken to a private hospital, Mr. Prakash said, condoling the death on behalf of the school fraternity.

The incident was thereafter reported to the police, Mr. Prakash said.

