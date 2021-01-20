Plus Two student ends life in Erode

A Plus Two student of a private school in the city reportedly ended his life here on Monday, as he was unable to understand the online classes.
Police said T. Sakthi Tharun of Ganapathi Nagar Main Road at Kumalankuttai was attending the classes at home when his father, who runs a finance company, and his mother were at the court to attend a case hearing. At 11 a.m. Sakthi Tharun made a video call to his father R.S. Thambi, who told him that he could not speak as he was in the court. In the afternoon, when the parents returned home, they found their son dead.
In his complaint to the Erode North Police on Tuesday, Mr. Thambi said his son had been complaining that he was unable to understand the online classes and was under stress. He had also lamented over the re-opening of school on Tuesday. Due to these reasons, he could have ended his life, Mr. Thambi said in the complaint. A case under Section 174 Cr.PC was registered. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
