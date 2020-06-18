Plus Two results in July first week: Minister

Results of the Class XII board examinations will be declared in the first week of July, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said at Gobichettipalayam on Thursday.

After inspecting Kudimaramathu works at Elathur village, the Minister told presspersons that evaluation of answer scripts are over and work is on to prepare mark sheets. “Results will be declared in the first week of July,” he said.

The Minister said Chief Educational Officers have been asked to prepare a list of Class XII students, who did not write the board examination, and a decision will be taken regarding these candidates when the lists are received.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that due to COVID-19 lockdown, printing of textbooks are delayed and work has been expedited and will be completed by the end of June.

“Decision to distribute books to the students will be taken up later,” he said.

The School Education Department is yet to receive any complaints regarding admissions by private schools to Class XI and action will be taken, if there are complaints, he said.