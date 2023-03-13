Plus Two exams begin in Salem; 2,492 students abstain from exam

March 13, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The Plus Two examinations began across the State on Monday. For the language paper, 2,492 candidates were absent in Salem district and 716 candidates were absent in Namakkal district.

In the Salem district, a total of 39,273 students, including 18,830 boys and 20,443 girls, are appearing for the exams that commenced on Monday. To monitor the exams, 33 flying squads and 215 monitoring teams were formed. At Salem Central Prison, nine life-sentenced prisoners appeared for the exam. An exam centre was set up on the prison premises. Seven teachers are monitoring the exams in prison.

District Collector S. Karmegam inspected the exam centre at Salem Fort Government Girls Higher Secondary School. The Collector said that students should write the exams without any fear. After writing the exams, the students should be ready for the next paper and not worry about the past exams. Mr. Karmegam added that parents should also spend their time with students during exam time to encourage them.

Education department officials said that for the language paper on Monday, a total of 2,492 students were absent, including 37 private candidates.

In Namakkal district, a total of 19,877 students appeared for exams, including 10,000 boys and 9,877 girls. The exams were conducted in 83 exam centres in the district. 197 members are appointed to the flying squad to monitor the exams. On Monday, Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected the exam centre at Velagoundampatti Government Higher Secondary School.

In Namakkal district, for the language paper on Monday, a total of 716 students were absent.