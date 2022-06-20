Plus Two, Class X results released in Salem

Students of Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at Gugai in Salem celebrating success in public examination on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

In Salem district, 92.71% Plus Two students passed the public examination, while 89.47% of Class X students passed the exam.

In the Salem district, 37,161 students, including 17,500 boys and 19,661 girl students, appeared for Plus Two exams from 324 schools. In that, 34,452 students passed, including 15,674 boys and 18,778 girls, and the pass percentage is 92.71. The pass percentage of boys is 89.57 and the pass percentage of girls is 95.51.

From Class X, 43, 217 students, including 21,846 boys and 21,371 girls appeared for the exams. In that, 38,665 students passed, including 18,611 boys and 20,054 girls. The total pass percentage is 89.47, including boys- 85.19% and girls- 93.84%.

In Namakkal district, for Plus Two exams, 19,097 students, including 9,392 boys and 9,705 girls appeared for the exams. In all, 18,084 students passed, including 8,725 boys and 9,359 girl students. The total pass percentage is 94.70%, including boys- 92.90% and girls- 96.43%.

In Class X in Namakkal district, 19,789 students appeared for the exams, including 10,384 boys and 9,405 girls. In that, 17,589 students passed, including 8,839 boys and 8,750 girls. The total pass percentage is 88.88%, including boys- 85.12% and girls- 93.04%.