Plus one student ends life in Namakkal

December 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A plus one student ended her life in Namakkal on Friday evening.

P. Gnanapriya (15) of Athanur near Rasipuram, studying at a government school in the locality, ended her life on Friday evening while her parents were away. Her parents, upon returning, found her body and informed Vennandur police. Gnanapriya’s body was sent to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem and a probe is on. According to police, her parents would scold her regularly for not performing well in school, and they suspect that this could have driven her to the extreme step.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

