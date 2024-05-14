Plus One results: Coimbatore tops in State with 96.02% pass rate

: Coimbatore district has bagged the first spot in the Class XI State board examination in Tamil Nadu by securing 96.02% pass rate, as per the results announced on Tuesday.

Last year, Coimbatore was third in the State with a pass percentage of 95.73. This is a 0.29% increase in performance. Previously, Coimbatore topped in 2020, with a pass percentage of 98.10.

In total, 35,628 students appeared for the exams, out of which 34,210, including 14,400 girls and 12, 022 boys have passed. As usual, girls in the district have outnumbered boys in performance with 97.48% pass rate. Boys have secured 94.28%. A total of 266 disabled students attended the examination, and 258 of them passed.

“As many as 137 schools have secured 100% pass. They include 12 government higher secondary schools, which include a government Adi-Dravidar Welfare Department Higher Secondary School School, six government aided schools and 119 private schools,” said a statement from the School Education Department. “All types of schools performed better this year,” an official of the department said.

Adi-Dravidar Welfare Department Higher Secondary School, from which 37 students appeared and cleared the exam this year, has had a 100% pass for the last four years. “All students have scored above 75%,” the school’s headmistress said.

In terms of subjects, Computer Science recorded a maximum pass rate of 99.84%, while History recorded the lowest with 92.04%. Chief Education Officer R. Balamurali said that over the past three years, schools experienced the highest pass rates in Computer Science. “There has also been an increase in the number of students opting for the subject in the last three years,” he added.

