Plumbing laboratory inaugurated in Coimbatore city

Coimbatore Builders’ and Contractors Association has established a plumbing laboratory on Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Private ITI campus at Periyanaikenpalayam.

A press release from the Association said the laboratory will be used by the Institute to offer a one-year ITI course in plumbing and sanitary engineering and also to conduct training programmes for plumbers.

The laboratory, spread over nearly 2,000 sq.ft, has models for different kinds of plumbing, toilets, and on good plumbing practices. The Association has invested almost ₹25 lakh to set up the facility. The Association members will send their engineers to the Institute regularly to train the students. The ITI programme is approved by the government, said C.T. Narayanan, charter president of the Association. Plumbers are in demand in the industry and with this facility, the Institute can make available trained, skilled plumbers, he said.


