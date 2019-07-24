Plumbing association to distribute aerators to create awareness on water management

The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) will fix 1,000 aerators in taps located at public places, government schools, hostels, and government hospitals in the district at no cost.

This is part of the efforts this year by the Association to create awareness on better water management.

Office-bearers of the Coimbatore chapter of the Association told presspersons that the IPA will also measure the water that is saved by using the aerators in the public taps.

It will focus on rain water harvesting, reducing use of water, and reusing and recycling of water. It will set up distribution points in a week at 10 places in the city and nearby towns to supply the aerators at a minimal price. Residents can fit it in their taps. In the case of apartments, those interested can approach the Association or dial 9965574737. The Association can also support them with plumbers for a nominal fee.

It will create kiosks to demonstrate how the aerators can be fixed in the taps. The aim is to save six crore litres of water by the end of 2019 in Coimbatore. At the national level, all the 25 centres will be taking these efforts and will aim to save totally 130 crore litres of water. It will train technical persons and plumbers in plumbing code and conduct quiz programmes for them. Select teams will take part in the national level quiz.

The Association has also shared suggestions with the Government on how storm water and sewage water should have separate pipelines. It urged the public to recycle water and use it for gardening purposes.