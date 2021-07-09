Plug-and-play textile park project mooted

COIMBATORE

09 July 2021 23:21 IST

The State government was receptive to the concept of plug-and-play textile parks that the garment industry had mooted, said Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association.

Mr. Shanmugham told The Hindu he met the Tamil Nadu ministers and officials who were related to the garment industry on Friday and suggested the need for more textile parks that offered plug-and-play facility.

“We got a call from SIPCOT in a couple of hours about nearly 700 acres acquired by it near Madurai. The government is ready to develop it into a textile park based on the model we had suggested and has sought our views. The ministers and officials were very receptive to our suggestions,” he said.

The government was particular about developing the industry, economy, and the southern districts, Mr. Shanmugham added.

Members of the Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) also met the ministers and officials and presented their views on the growth opportunities for the textile and clothing industry in the State for large, medium and small-scale units, said Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of the Federation.

“The officials are looking for our suggestions, want to take measures that will trigger economic growth, and are very responsive,” he said.