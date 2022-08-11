Pledge against drug abuse administered in Salem, Namakkal

A pledge against drug abuse was administered to students in Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday.

At an event in Nallipalayam Government Higher Secondary School in Namakkal, Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan administered the pledge against drug abuse to the students. The Minister said that in the recent high-level meeting, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin instructed officials to work towards a drug-free society. He urged the students to concentrate only on their studies and strive to reach high position in their lives.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh, Chief Educational Officer P. Maheswari, Namakkal municipal chairman D. Kalanidhi, and officials and teachers participated.

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam administered the pledge against drug abuse to students at a government-aided school on Four Roads. Mayor A. Ramachandran, R. Rajendran MLA, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha and officials from Revenue, Education, and Municipal Administration departments participated.

On behalf of the Salem City Police, Deputy Commissioner (north) M. Madasamy administered the pledge at Karuppur Government Higher Secondary School. He urged the students to obey their teachers and avoid the path of drugs. He also asked the teachers and general public to inform the police about the sale of drugs in their localities. At the event, more than 500 students and teachers participated.