Pledge committee orders shifting of transformer from the precincts of govt. school in Dharmapuri

November 29, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Pledge committee chairperson T. Velmurugan inspecting the quality of eggs at a noon meal centre in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

Pledge committee chairperson T. Velmurugan inspecting the quality of eggs at a noon meal centre in Dharmapuri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Pledge Committee of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly headed by its chairperson T. Velmurugan instructed officials to shift a transformer in the precincts of a government higher secondary school in Kullanur within the next fortnight.

The Committee toured through the district on Wednesday and inspected various projects currently under way, examined their status and issued advisory and instructions to the line department officials.

The Chairperson along with the members of the committee inspected the noon-meal kitchen of the Kullanur government higher secondary school and vetted the quality of the ingredients that go into the school’s noon-meal.

Earlier, the Committee also inspected the organ transplant unit and Hybrid High Dependency Unit at the government medical college hospital. The members also inspected the progress of the works at the maternal and infant care unit that is being constructed at ₹10 crore at the taluk hospital in Pennagaram. They also inspected the Pennagaram bus stand. The Committee instructed officials to speed up works on the roads, and other sanitation infrastructure and bring them to public use at the earliest.

Later in the day, the committee held a review meeting with the officials. Collector K. Shanthi was present along with the inspecting Pledge Committee.

