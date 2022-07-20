Plea to widen railway underpass near Perundurai Railway Station in Erode

With frequent traffic congestion prevailing at the railway underpass near the Perundurai Railway Station, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Erode (South) District unit has urged the railways to widen the underpass.

Vehicles proceeding from Perundurai to Vellode and Chennimalai use the underpass, which is very narrow. During rainy season, water stagnates in the underpass. School and college buses, government buses, lorries and other four-wheelers use the road throughout the day. When a bus or a lorry passes through the underpass, other vehicles have to wait and it leads to piling up of vehicles during peak hours.

According to the Unit’s vice-president M. Aruna, frequent congestion at the underpass leads to unwanted hardship to road users. She urged the railways to take steps to widen the underpass for vehicles to move freely.