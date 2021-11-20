Plea to utilise suburban bus stand in Erode

With the Erode Outer Ring Road project completed and work is in slow place to establish a temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram, there is a demand for utilising the suburban bus stand at Anakalpalayam in Pudur village that remains non-functional after construction in 2014.

Under the Scheme Component of Pooled Assigned Revenue, the bus stand was constructed at ₹1.53 crore opposite to the Armed Reserve Ground to cater to the growing needs of the people. The bus stand has five bays, separate entrance and exit, 12 shops and other basic amenities. Though the bus stand was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, through videoconferencing, no buses were operated, so far. The facility is used by farmers for drying crops and vehicle learners.

Currently, Erode Corporation is in the process of establishing a temporary bus stand for Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Tirunelveli-bound buses. Though work began four months ago, there is little progress in the work.

With the suburban bus stand lying unutilised for seven years now, motorists and people urge the district administration and the TNSTC to utilise the facility. Buses from Karur and Muthur Road can take the outer ring road and reach the suburban bus stand that is located within four km, said Muthukumar of Lakkapuram. “When a facility is available, they should utilise it and a process should be expedited to establish a permanent bus stand at Solar”, he added.

Villagers said that ring road works were completed a year ago and vehicles from Namakkal and Karur districts are using the road to reach Perundurai without entering the city. “Instead of spending money on establishing a temporary bus stand, the existing bus stand could be utilised”, said people in Pudur village.